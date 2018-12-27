Height variance for townhomes explained to zoning board

BELMAR — Six townhouses proposed for the property known as The White House, 102 Second Ave., were up for discussion once again, with a portion of the meeting dedicated to the height of the buildings.

At the Belmar Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting Thursday, Dec. 20, applicant Down to Earth Landscaping, whose principals are William Merkler and Walter Bostian, who are represented by William Shipers, continued presenting the application for the development.

Project architect Mary Hearn discussed why she designed the project with a 38.5- foot height instead of the permitted 35-foot height, which would require a C variance.

Ms. Hearn said the reason for the extra height is to accommodate the first-floor garage, which was also the design with the houses on Ocean Avenue.

“This is not significantly different than what’s been asked for and approved,” she said.

In addition, the proposed height is only one foot higher than The White House’s cur- rent 37.6-foot height.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

