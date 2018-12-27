15th Annual Twilight Run set for New Year’s Eve in Squan

MANASQUAN — The 15th annual JSRC Twilight Run/Walk and Party is set for Monday, Dec. 31 — New Year’s Eve.

The Jersey Shore Running Club [JSRC] will sponsor its 15th annual two-mile fun run starting at 4 p.m. on the Manasquan Boardwalk this New Year’s Eve, in conjunction with Leggett’s Sand Bar and Dr. T-Shirt.

It is a run/walk and not a race; it is simply a way for people to come out, get active and have fun. Race Director Daniel Napoliton said it’s an event to give people an alternate plan to participate in on the holiday.

There are no awards given out after the run/walk is completed. However, those who pre-register will receive a long sleeve t-shirt designed by Dr. T-Shirt. Late registrants will receive one, while supplies last.

Mr. Napoliton, who’s directed the run/walk since 2012, said the event begins at the beach walk near Leggett’s Sand Bar and winds through local streets on First and Second and avenues as well as Stockton Lake Boulevard.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.