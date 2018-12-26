Former BOE president Eva Applegate mourned in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP – Eva Applegate, beloved by the Wall school community, died at age 80 on Sunday evening at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Mrs. Applegate was critically injured on Oct. 4 when she was struck by a car while attempting to walk across South Street at Main Street in Manasquan.

Mrs. Applegate, of Racquet Road, served on the Wall Township Board of Education for 27 years, including many years as its president. Over the decades, she was a tireless advocate for education, music and many other causes.

“I’m heartbroken. It’s just a huge loss for Wall and for West Belmar, especially,” said Anthony Abeal, a longtime friend and principal of West Belmar Elementary School. “She was a critical thinker and a good listener. Serving on the board for so many years, she was a voice of reason, and she always kept the kids at the forefront.”

Board of Education President Robin Zawodniak said: “She was a woman of valor whose life was guided by principle and ethics. “To some, Eva was simply known as ‘the nice lady who made sure we had our band uniforms and attended all of our performances.’ To me, she was a fierce advocate and champion of causes near and dear to her,” such as music, the arts, special education, Project Graduation and the high school’s Navy cadet corps, Ms. Zawodniak said.

The Orender Family Home is handling funeral arrangements.

