Eva Applegate, 80, passed away on Dec. 23, 2018, at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune surrounded by her family.
Eva loved music. She played trumpet in Manasquan High School, but she also played piano which benefitted her when she became the choir director at Laurelton Baptist Church, a position she held for
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)