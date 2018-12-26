Edward “Ron” Donahue

Edward “Ron” Donahue, 84, of Wall, passed on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 at home with his family by his side.

Ron was born in Orange and raised in Harrison Gardens. He was an army veteran serving from 1955 to 1958.

After his military service, Ron worked at RCA in Harrison before becoming a police officer