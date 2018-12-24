S. Norma Russell

Norma Russell, 101, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at JSUMC, Neptune with her family by her side.

 

Born in Kearny, she lived in Westfield and Spring Lake before settling in Spring Lake Heights.

Norma’s top priority in life was her family. She was a member