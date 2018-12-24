Mildred R. Parkhill

Mildred “Pet” Parkhill, of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully in Wall Township, Sept. 19, 2018, with her husband of 68 years at her side.
Pet was born March 3, 1924, in Totowa to Charles and Victoria Drexler. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Paterson in 1946 and worked at New York
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)