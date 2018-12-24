Mildred R. Parkhill

Mildred “Pet” Parkhill, of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully in Wall Township,  Sept. 19, 2018, with her husband of 68 years at her side.

Pet was born March 3, 1924, in Totowa to Charles and Victoria Drexler. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Paterson in 1946 and worked at New York