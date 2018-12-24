George F. Watson

By
Star News Group Staff
-
20 views
George F. Watson, 84, of Wall, died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at home surrounded by his family.
 
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, George was a graduate of Northeast Catholic High School and Drexel University as a mechanical engineer.
 
He began his career at Philco at the beginning of the transistor age, and then moved