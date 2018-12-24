Dorothy G. Goerke, 93, of Manasquan, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Brandywine at Wall.

A New Jersey native, she was born in Newark and lived in Maplewood, before settling in Manasquan in 1983.

Mrs. Goerke was a lifelong learner who loved to read, solve crossword puzzles and play Scrabble.

She graduated from