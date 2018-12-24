DAR joins Wreaths Across America commemoration

MANASQUAN — The Governor William Livingston chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution [DAR] participated in the nationwide Wreaths Across America commemoration recently.

The annual December homage to veterans is observed in more than 1,400 localities across the nation and at Arlington National Cemetery, according to the Wreaths Across America organization.

On Saturday, Dec. 15, 24 chapter members and their families visited the Atlantic View Cemetery in Manasquan to place wreaths on veterans’ gravesites. Participants included Taylor Nesbitt, a DAR chapter member’s son currently serving in the U.S. Army, who arrived home at 2 a.m. on Saturday and rose in time to help place wreaths later that morning.

“It was wonderful to see him there,” said Lynda Aber, regent of the Governor William Livingston chapter of the DAR.

This year, the chapter was able to sponsor 68 wreaths.

The chapter also placed a wreath at the gravesite of Capt. William Pearce, a revolutionary soldier, at the Quaker Meeting House on Meetinghouse Road in Manasquan, though Quakers typically did not participate in warfare.

Ms. Aber said there is a technique to placing wreaths at the gravesites.

“When you place the wreaths, according to Wreaths Across America, a solider dies twice — once when he physically dies and once the second time when his name is not heard again,” she said. “So when we go we say their name, thank them for their service and then place the wreath.”

Next year, the chapter’s goal is to sell a few hundred wreaths. Each wreath is $15 and is placed at cemeteries across the country.

Leading up to Saturday, chapter members also attended a wreath-laying ceremony at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Local shops including Joe Leone’s, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Mueller’s Bakery in Bay Head and the Salvation Army were donors.

“It’s a really wonderful thing. … I thanked [Joe Leone], he does so much for the community. We really are proud of all that he does,” she said.

Connie Olde, reporter general for the DAR, aids in the wreath-laying with the chapter each year.

This year, Ms. Aber asked Wreaths Across America board member Mel Russian if Ms. Olde could play a role in the ceremony, and she was able to place and design one of the wreaths for the Army, “which was lovely,” Ms. Aber said.

Also attending the ceremony in Holmdel were the Army String band, as well as gold star mothers, parents and wives who have lost military service members in the war, and blue star mothers, parents and wives of those with children currently serving.

Chapter members took the opportunity to write over 400 cards and design eagle ornaments for veterans at the group’s holiday party, held in Manasquan on Thursday, Dec. 13.

Recognized at the party was DAR member of 50 years, Barbara Molteni. She was named an honorary chapter regent.

“She has been a state regent and a chapter regent, and she’s done a lot. We just appreciate that she’s been in so long … and has kept us on track,” Ms. Aber said.

For more information about Wreaths Across America, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.