Christmas spirit on wheels at the Vintage Automobile Museum of N.J.

POINT PLEASANT — The Vintage Automobile Museum of N.J. was dressed up for its annual Christmas display with cars, lights and even a model village to get visitors into the Christmas spirit.

The vehicles on display at the museum, trucks, roadsters and even a race car, were at the center of attention surrounded by Christmas lights and some even storing wrapped gifts.

Steve Kemp, one of the museum’s volunteers, said the Christmas display attracts car lovers to come out and see the classic, vintage and unique autos that are loaned to the museum for displays and this year’s train village display.

“Sometimes you come in here and you have up to 40 or 50 people,” said Mr. Kemp. “It does attract people.”

