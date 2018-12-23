Santas hit the links to raise funds for Squan-A-Thon

BRIELLE — For the sixth year in a row, a family tradition had a group of golfers dressed as St. Nick out on the links of the Manasquan River Golf Club for the DiCroce Santa Claus Open Golf Tournament.

The group played a round of golf, spreading holiday cheer and raising money for this year’s upcoming Squan-A-Thon.

“It started out with just my son and I going over to play in Santa suits,” said Joseph DiCroce who runs the outing. “The second year it got a little bigger, third year a little bigger… last year we had 48 people.”

Rain appeared to contribute to a smaller turnout than last year, as golfers were forced to walk the course rather than take cars. But Mr. DiCroce was still thrilled with the event and happy the group was able to raise some money.

