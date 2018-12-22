Memorial puts Egg Harbor on its back

BRICK — The Brick Memorial wrestling team pinned its way to a 57-12 nonconference win against Egg Harbor Township at home, Friday, Dec. 21.

The Mustangs earned seven total pins; Sophomore David Szuba [182], freshmen Sam Azzarretti [195] and Braden Scott [106], sophomores Michael Cate [113] and Vincent Santaniello [126], seniors Caleb Alvarado [145] and Ean Mueller all winning by fall.

“That’s a match where this is expected, I didn’t want any mishaps and I am glad that didn’t happen,” head coach Michael Kiley said. “Going into this match we knew it was a match we were going to win, but I just wanted to be solid and I am just glad we wrestled solid, no mistakes really.”

The Mustangs gave up just 12 points on the night, including two decisions and one pin. With just one loss by pin, Memorial wrestlers fought off their backs and for good reason.

“We don’t like getting pinned, we get monkey rolls for pins and that is not fun at all,” Scott said. “We all go out there to get a pin, to win, fight off our back and make sure we can get as big a lead as we can.”

Scott is no stranger to Memorial home matches after attending a number of the Mustangs competitions last year. On Friday, he experienced it for himself, pinning Antonio Delano [1:22] in his home debut.

“I saw the crowd and everything last year and it kind of excited me,” Scott said. “This match, I came in, felt fine, didn’t feel nervous and made sure I went out for my team and did what I could. It was amazing, it was fun getting the first pin.”

Senior Roberto Herrera [Hwt.], junior Michael Richardson and sophomore Jared Crippen all wrestled to decision victories for the Mustangs. Memorial heads on the road tomorrow to face Clearview and Cherry Hill West in a tri-match

With a dominant win over a nonconference team like Egg Harbor, Memorial brings momentum into upcoming matches.

“Everyone who stepped out there today fought really, really hard and I can’t complain about anybody I sent out in a Memorial singlet,” Kiley said. “They really wrestled and represented our school and showed what Brick Memorial wrestling stands for.”

