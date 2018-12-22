Brick wins dramatic home opener against East

BRICK – A strong defensive finish won Brick Township its home opener Friday night over Toms River East, 55-54, putting the Dragons at 2-1 early in the season. Brick chipped away at the deficit, eventually taking the late lead and defending until the final buzzer for the team’s second division and season win.

Brick’s Anthony Maniscalco defended Raiders guard Mike Goodall, before Ryan Duffy stepped in to help underneath the basket, standing in the way of the winning basket for East. That’s when Shane Williams jumped up and brought down one of his 13 rebounds, sealing the victory for the Dragons.

“We have guys that want to do everything to make this year special and they’re going to do everything and anything to do that,” head coach Mike Gawronski said.

“Some of those kids are young but they rose to the occasion and our two leaders [Williams and Jalen Jackson] brought us the win. They put us on their shoulders and in that point of the game there’s not much coaching, you put the ball in your best players hands and they’ll follow through and tonight they were able to do that.”

Williams came up big in the final seconds of the A South matchup after he missed two free throws with 57.6 to play. The senior put Brick within one of East off a pass from Duffy, who caught a tipped ball from Maniscalco and then evened the game after hitting the and-one free throw. He then hit two free throws to give Brick the 55-54 lead with 30.7 second left.

“Coming back to the foul line later on in the game, I knew I had to make the shots and focus in and forget about my last trip to the foul line,” Williams said. “I had to focus on what was happening now and that’s exactly what I did and was able to knock down the shots and give us the win.”

Williams led the Dragons with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Jalen Jackson contributed to the victory with 18 points, five assists and three steals, including one that helped give Brick its first lead of the game. Duffy added seven key points of his own.

Brick’s next game will be Wednesday, Dec. 26, during the Monroe Tournament.

