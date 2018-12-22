Boro wrestling finds silver lining in loss

POINT BORO – A 42-30 home loss to Colts Neck was part of a learning curve for the Point Boro wrestling team on Saturday.

Inside the Boro gymnasium, the Panthers’ eight newcomers on the starting lineup combined for a score of 6-32. After losing seven senior starters who earned 186 total wins last year, Boro is valuing time on the mat.

“We are young, we are learning every time out on the mat and getting better every time on the mat,” head coach Pat Brady said, “Unfortunately, we didn’t come out on the winning end, but I thought we won small battles that will help in the long run.”

Boro won five matches on the day, but gave up a lot of points, with seven defeats by major decision or pin fall, 36 total points.

Senior Scott Franceschini [195] was the lone victor for the Panthers newcomers. After fighting off his back to avoid a pin by Colts Neck’s Javani Velasquez Ruiz [5:58], Franceschini came back to pin his opponent late in the third period.

Senior Billy Borowsky [220] followed up with a second-period pin against Matt Jannucci [2:41] to cut Colts Neck’s lead to three with a pair of matches left.

Sophomore Joshua Henderson [Hwt.] came close to changing the final outcome, surprising Colts Neck’s Tom Lidonucci with a counter move, putting Lidonucci on his back. Henderson did not get the call from the referee and eventually lost by pin fall [2:41] himself, sealing the win or the Cougars.

Although Henderson lost, it was the effort Brady is looking for from his younger wrestlers.

“I thought he had it, but no, the ref didn’t call it, you have to move on with the match, he battled,” Brady said. “He is a hard worker and a great kid, has great character on and off the mat.”

Sophomores Nick Torre [113] and Jack Bailey [138] and senior Spencer Robinson had their hands raised in victory. Boro falls to 1-2 on the season and will resume its season at the Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South on Thursday.

Although Boro is 1-2 with two-straight losses, Robinson and company become more seasoned with each match.

“Just more competition, if you are wrestling a scrub team and pin everybody, then the team is not getting any better,” Robinson said. “Everybody is wrestling hard, had good matches and I think everybody learned things to help improve our team.”

