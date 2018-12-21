Toy Land brings Christmas joy this holiday season

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The gymnasium of the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church annex was a vision overflowing with colors and shapes and tables filled to the brim with children’s toys.

“It’s kind of like a little kid’s paradise. There’s mountains of toys that will all be distributed to those who really need them,” said Rev. Linda Chase, former associate pastor, who helped organize this year’s Toy Land.

Thanks to the combined efforts of a dozen churches, local businesses, area schools and municipalities making donations to the annual Toy Land, families in need were able to shop for toys to fulfill their children’s wish lists.

“We have such an amazing and generous community, with help coming from churches, schools, businesses and even just regular people who wanted to help,” said Connie Maas, another of the Toy Land organizers.

“The community really came together to make Christmas special for our clients.”

While volunteers spent Dec. 16 and 17 sorting and accepting last-minute donations, the real work would begin Tuesday.

On Dec. 18, clients lined up and shopped at Toy Land with the help of volunteers from St. Gregory’s Pantry, which is based at St. Mary’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church on Bay Avenue.

Gifts were organized by gender and age range, as well as a wall of stocking stuffers that would delight any child.

“It’s really something so amazing to see the looks in these people’s eyes when they come in and see all these toys and how grateful they are for people’s generosity,” said Rev. Chase.

