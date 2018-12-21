Officer Kringle reports for duty in Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The newest officer on the force in Point Pleasant Beach has devoted years to keeping lists of who’s naughty and nice.

In the spirit of the holiday season, the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department has recruited the help of Officer Chris Kringle to help residents keep from finding themselves on the naughty list.

“Officer Kringle reminds [people] that ‘there’s room for everyone on the nice list,’” Point Pleasant Beach Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association [PBA] 106 posted on its Facebook page.

Since his first shift of the holiday season on Dec. 2, the new officer has made the local community his own by checking in on local businesses and even the local schools.

Detective Christopher Mosca, who came up with the idea for Officer Kringle when he was president of the local PBA, said it all started as a way to raise spirits in the department.

“It was just something fun to do to get our guys into the Christmas spirit, so I would take selfies with Officer Kringle and send it out or put him in places I would go on a normal shift and people really seemed to like it.

“One day I decided to post one of the pictures on the PBA’s Facebook page and it really took off. Now it’s kind of become a great way for our department to embrace community policing and connect with residents,” he said.

