Lavallette home destroyed, others damaged, in overnight blaze

LAVALLETTE — An overnight fire ripped through multiple houses on the boardwalk block in Lavallette, leaving nothing but the foundation of one home in its wake.

A two-story cedar shingle home at 2304 Ocean Ave. was the source of the blaze, which broke out around 11:45 p.m., and spread to 2302 and 2306 Ocean Ave. as well.

“Thankfully, to the best of my knowledge no one was hurt. It’s a big loss, but it could have been much worse if the winds had been blowing harder,” said Councilman Jim Borowski, who responded to the fire with the Lavallette Volunteer Fire Co.

Officials with the Lavallette Police Department said the homes were unoccupied and are seasonal houses.

The Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office was actively investigating the scene through much of the day Thursday and did not provide details on the fire.

According to Councilman Dave Finter, also a volunteer for the Lavallette Volunteer Fire Co., the crew was called back to the scene Thursday morning after the blaze was extinguished because it was still smoldering. The second call went out around 8:15 a.m.

