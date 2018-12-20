Youngsters build their own gingerbread houses

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Holiday cheer was spread hands-on as kindergarten, first- and second-graders at Avon Elementary School [AES] decorated their own gingerbread houses on Friday, Dec. 14.

Danielle Orfanidis’ kindergarten class, Abbey Lemeris’ first grade and Isabella Bellini’s second grade students gathered in the AES meeting room for the craft project classes.

“The kids use milk cartons and donated materials from class families to create their own gingerbread houses and winter trees out of frosted ice cream cones,” Ms. Orfanidis said. “We also play holiday music while the kids are working to get them in the holiday spirit,” she said.

Friday’s event, which is in its second year, isn’t just holiday fun. According to Ms. Orfanidis, the decorating helps students to develop other skills they use every day in the classroom.

“The students use their STEAM [science, technology, engineering, art and math] skills to design, create and improve their houses,” she said.

