Wall police seek smash-and-grab car burglars

WALL TOWNSHIP – Police are investigating an automobile burglary spree similar to the one that hit the township last winter.

On Friday, Dec. 14, officers responded to 2100 Baileys Corner Road for a report of a motor vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed that sometime between 3:40 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., someone forced entry into a locked vehicle by breaking a window. Personal belongings were removed.

On Sunday, Dec. 16, police responded to the parking lot of GoodSports USA, 2903 Route 138, for a report of six motor-vehicle burglaries. The car windows were broken and various personal items were stolen. The thefts occurred sometime between 11:45 a.m. and 12:49 p.m.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.