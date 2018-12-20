New Jersey files lawsuit to block offshore drilling

BELMAR — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe announced Thursday that the state has filed a lawsuit to prevent drilling off the New Jersey coast.

“The federal government is putting the fossil fuel industry above New Jersey’s residents, above our environment and above the law,” Mr. Grewel said during a 2 p.m. press conference at the Taylor Pavilion. He said the suit also seeks an explanation for Florida’s exemption from such exploration.

Along with New Jersey, the lawsuit has been filed with eight other states: Maryland, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Virginia.

According to a joint press release from both offices, “On Nov. 30, the National Marine Fisheries Service approved ‘incidental harassment authorizations’ for five companies, the first step in allowing companies to engage in seismic testing in the Atlantic region despite the harm to marine mammals.”

