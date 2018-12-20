Miracle Express founder visits St. Catharine School

SPRING LAKE — The holiday season can mean different things for everyone, but for Michael Doyle it means making a difference.

A former St. Catharine School student, Mr. Doyle was invited to speak at the school for the first time about his nonprofit organization, Miracle Express.

Its mission is to provide “families experiencing life’s toughest challenges with faith in humanity and hope for the future by delivering gifts to their family on Christmas morning — eventually all throughout the year,” the website states.

Children in preschool to grade eight heard Mr. Doyle speak on topics including the act of giving, making a difference, being kind and for the younger students, an emphasis on love — a true look inside the Miracle Express experience.

Mr. Doyle founded Miracle Express four years ago after 2004, when his sister was diagnosed with cancer, his brother diagnosed with kidney disease and a parent experienced a health issue.

“I saw the power of the community who helped us get through it,” he said. “It’s an honor to be back at the school that helped me and all my family.”

