First-grade publishers celebrate at Brielle Elementary

BRIELLE — Publishing a book takes a lot of work. Coming up with an idea, writing, revising, editing and producing the book makes the process long, in-depth and involved.

Brielle Elementary School [BES] first-graders had a chance to publish their own books this marking period, learning the ins and outs of the craft.

They then celebrated their achievements during a publishing party on Thursday, Dec. 13. Students in Stephanie Randel’s class had their books on display, highlighting all that hard work and dedication.

Jennifer Love, an instructional coach at BES, worked alongside Ms. Randel and Carrie Siano, a paraprofessional at BES, to assist students as they wrote their own stories and worked through the steps it would take to publish their work.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.