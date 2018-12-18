Star News Group partners with Newspapers.com to bring archives to life

Star News Group has partnered with Newspapers.com to make historical archives of The Coast Star and The Ocean Star more accessible to readers.

The fully searchable online archive of digitized past issues is now available in the Archives section of Starnewsgroup.com.

Archives of The Coast Star date back to 1899 and The Ocean Star archives date back to 1989 when the newspaper was first launched. These historical archives are available at starnewsgroup.newspapers.com and were created in cooperation with Newspapers.com.

Publisher Alison Manser Ertl noted the significance of the launch saying, “The Coast Star and The Ocean Star archives include over 170,000 pages of the rich stories of history, from the major events in our communities to the simpler weekly accounts of community events and births and deaths over the years.”

Editions of The Coast Democrat in 1899, as it was called at that time, include “local chat and gossip” on the front page of the edition next to advertisements for remedies that cure all kidney, stomach and liver troubles. The population of Manasquan was just 1,500 at that time – small enough that when a local mother wanted to visit a neighbor while her baby napped, she simply called the operator and left the line open so the operator could notify her if the baby cried.

“I find these old editions entertaining to flip through, but what I find most useful about these archives is the ability to receive accurate search results quickly and easily when you are researching an historical item,” Mrs. Ertl said. “It’s a valuable resource for both our reporting staff and for our readers. This is why we made this project a priority.”

People using this online archive can find in just a few seconds content that previously required many hours of searching through reels of microfilm or flipping through pages of our former PDF documents that were not searchable. Now everyone can carry the complete run of The Coast Star and The Ocean Star with them on their computers or even on their smartphones.

“The fascinating stories of our past unfolding on these pages reminds us of the importance of chronicling our lives in the newspaper today,” Mrs. Ertl said. “Every month we add pages to the historical archives that continue to tell the stories of our communities for future generations.”

The archive contains fully searchable page images with search result matches highlighted on each image, allowing users to quickly find what they’re looking for. Sharing features allow clippings to be posted on social media sites or shared by email and there’s a public clippings area in the archive showing what users are discovering.

HOW TO ACCESS ARCHIVES

Archives dated back to 2003 (15 years ago) are available to subscribers as part of their annual subscription at no additional cost.

Access to the archives on Newspapers.com will be granted to these editions simply by logging into the site with the username and password you use to access The Coast Star or The Ocean Star online.

You can also create a completely free account with Newspapers.com to take advantage of clipping options that allow you to save articles from the archives.

If you’d like to access archives older than 2003 then you will be required to purchase a Newspapers.com account for the price of $4.95 for one month of access to Star News Group archives or $19.95 for six months of access to those same archives.

If you’re interested in research across other publications, as well, Newspapers.com has a Publishers Extra subscription that gives you access to their entire library of newspapers including over 440 million pages of history.

“Newspapers.com is honored to work with Star News Group on this ambitious project to make its full archive available online,” said Brent Carter, Senior Director of Business Development & Content Production. “We hope readers will enjoy finding their own family stories and photos and will use the archive’s clipping feature to share content and encourage others to get involved rediscovering meaningful details from the past.”

Newspapers.com is the online home of more than 440 million pages of historical newspapers from over 11,000 newspapers from around the United States and beyond. A powerful and affordable website designed to offer a historically rich collection of U.S. and International newspapers dating from the late 1700s into the early 2000s. Newspapers.com has been a member of the Ancestry.com family since November 2012. For more information, visit Newspapers.com