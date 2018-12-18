Hughes’ scoring spree lifts Beach over Hall

POINT BEACH — The shots were falling for senior McKayla Hughes in Point Beach girls basketball’s 56-51 victory against B Central rival, Trinity Hall, at home on Tuesday.

Hughes finished with a team-high 23 points, including six, 3-pointers to defeat Hall for the first time in her four years.

“I just had a rhythm toward the end and I kept wanting to get the ball and see how far I could go with it,” Hughes said. “Throughout the years I haven’t had the opportunities to have this many shots, but now that we have girls that can handle the ball well, it is giving me some hope to see what I can do.”

Trinity Hall did not go away lightly in the fourth quarter, making Beach search for more answers late in the game.

Beach led Hall 51-38 with 53 seconds left in the contest, forcing its opponent to send the Gulls to the free throw line. She went 1 for 2 in her first trip to the line.

Hughes felt the nerves until she heard a familiar voice from the bleachers

“I heard my brother [JT Hughes] out in the stands cheering me on and that kind of made me laugh,” Hughes said. “It eased the pressure.”

Hughes made her next four free throws, finishing the night 5 for 6 at the line.

Senior Maddie House battled in the paint against a much taller Hall team, grabbing her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

“When I kept looking at the clock and it got closer and closer, I was like, ‘You know what, I am going to try my hardest, see what happens,’ even though they were taller, I kept trying and that really helped me in the end,” House said. “It was close and we have never beaten them before, so why not now?”

Senior Carleigh Burns finished with 16 points, 7 assists and 2 steals. Sophomores Cassidy Burns and Alli House combined for 5 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Gulls return to action on the road against the Ranney Panthers, Friday at 4 p.m. With a 2-0 record and the senior class’s first win against Hall, Beach is off to a good start.

House said, “After doing something like that and seeing we are capable of beating these teams, it’s giving us confidence that we have a bright future for this season.”

