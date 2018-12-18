Broad Street, Manasquan will be temporarily closed Wednesday

MANASQUAN — Portions of Broad Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, for tree maintenance by Monmouth County.

The closure will be in effect on Broad Street between Main Street and Atlantic Avenue, an alert on the borough website states.

The tree will be removed at the corner of Beams Terrace and Broad Street, as officials are concerned the tree may fall down.

Police Chief Michael Bauer said he believes there will be barricades at Broad and Main streets as well as Broad Street and Atlantic Avenue, though people will be able to access businesses on Broad Street during that time.

“There will be a barricade, but there will be a way to get around it to get to the businesses. The captain has confirmed that with the county,” Chief Bauer said.

Vehicles will not be able to be parked in the area during that time.