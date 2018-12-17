State snubs Brick dispensary plan

BRICK TOWNSHIP– An application to operate a medical marijuana dispensary in Brick is not among the six licenses approved by the New Jersey Department of Health [NJDoH] in three regions of the state.

The NJDoH announced Tuesday that six licenses to open a medical marijuana dispensary were approved to applicants in Phillipsburg, Paterson, Elizabeth/Rahway, Ewing Atlantic City and Vineland.

The applicant in Brick, Jersey Shore Therapeutic Health Center, applied for a license to operate the dispensary, and a 48,000 square-foot grow center at the site of a former bank on Adamston Road, but the proposal had been floundering before the Brick Township Board of Adjustment for months.

The NJDoH had announced that it would be doubling the number of medicinal marijuana dispensaries in the state, from six to 12, earlier this year. The department received 146 applications for dispensaries throughout the state.

“Six very strong applicants were selected, including minority-owned and women-owned businesses,” Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said.

“We will meet with them early next year to refine their timetable for growing product and opening their doors. We are committed to an equitable expansion of supply to meet growing patient demand, and these new locations will reach patients that currently have to travel longer distances to obtain the therapy.”

The department divided the state into three regions: north, central and south. Brick was in the central region.

In the central region, Verano NJ’s plan to build a dispensary in Elizabeth and a cultivation site in Rahway, along with Justice Grown in Ewing were given state backing.

The plan to build a dispensary and cultivation center in Brick met with resistance from neighbors, who argued a dispensary should not be built near a residential area.

The last meeting of the board of adjustment at which the plan was discussed, which took place in November, had to be called as hundreds of residents packed the meeting and the board ended the meeting and said it would be rescheduled.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.