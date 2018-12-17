Melissa Wakefield departed this world Dec. 14, 2018 after an unexpected and swift illness.
This legendary Jersey Shore area bartender leaves behind a legacy of service to others and animal rescue.
She will be deeply missed by those closest to her and all she met.
An amazing woman whose glowing personality, quick
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)