Francis Joseph Xavier Rizzo at the age of 79 passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Dec. 14, 2018 at his daughter’s home.
He was born in Montclair to Francis and Wilhelmina Rizzo. He proudly served in the U.S. Army along with his friend Elvis Presley.
Frank worked
