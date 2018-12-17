Brick police search for robbery suspect

BRICK TOWNSHIP– Township police are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery earlier today at Lepore’s Service Center on Herbertsville Road.

According to a statement from the department, police responded to the business, located at 380 Herbertsville Road, after receiving a report of a robbery at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 17.

When officers arrived at the scene, a clerk told police that a black male, approximately 5’8 or 5’9 tall, dressed all in black and brandishing a handgun, stole an undisclosed amount from the service center.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, with township police and investigators with the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office searching the area.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact Detective Thomas Cooney of the Brick Township Detective Bureau at 732- 262-1100.

