Mustangs start season with division win

BRICK – Brick Memorial opened up the season with an A South win over Central Regional at home Friday night, 58-51.

A one-minute, 8-0 run in the third quarter gave the Mustangs an offensive cushion, while their defensive efforts held the Eagles off.

Senior point guard Nick Manso led the Mustangs with 17 points in the victory, while Kyle McMahon had the task of defending Rutgers Prep transfer Kyle Rhoden for the entire 32 minutes and finished 16 points. Matt Bernstein and Brandon Thomas finished with seven points each.

Memorial’s sophomore class also made their varsity debuts in the win, with three of the second-year Mustangs finishing the game on the floor after Memorial ran into foul trouble.

The Mustangs next game will be Tuesday, at home, against Jackson Memorial at 6:30 p.m.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.