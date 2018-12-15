Beach girls dominate in opening win

POINT BEACH — The Point Beach girls basketball team was a defensive force to be reckoned with in a 59-26 win against Keansburg at home, Friday, Dec.14.

The starting lineup forced a combined 17 steals and allowed 12 points before exiting the game with 1:05 left in the third quarter.

“The way we played, even if they passed the ball up, we were still on it,” head coach Jay Lagomarsino said. “We are not giving them any breathing room.”

The Garnet Gulls were just as dominant offensively as they were defensively against the Titans.

The starting five; seniors Carleigh Burns, McKayla Hughes, Maddie House and sophomores Allie House and Cassidy Burns combined for 48 of Beach’s 54 points. Carleigh led the Gulls with 22 points, which included 13 consecutive points in the opening quarter.

Allie and Cassidy both started after coming off the bench most of past year. Allie House finished the night with 8 points, three assists and three steals. Cassidy was all over the court with 6 points, 6 assists, 3 steals, 1 rebound and 1 block.

With Allie having her cousin, Hughes, and sister, Maddie, on the team, she knew what to expect.

“They just told me, ‘Don’t be nervous because last year as a freshman, you were always nervous going into the game, but now you’re a starter, you got it,’” Allie House said.

Maddie and Hughes, combined for four steals. Hughes finished second on the team in scoring with 11 points, which included three baskets from behind the arc. Maddie ended the game with 4 points and 1 assist.

With the victory, the Gulls move to 1-0, including its first B Central division win. It’s the type of start Beach was looking for.

Lagomarsino said, “If you had to plan out the night, this would be the way you want it to go.”