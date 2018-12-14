Sharing blessedly practical gifts

BAY HEAD — Seventh- and eighth-graders at Bay Head Elementary School teamed up to make a difference in the lives of those who are homeless by packing bags full of everyday necessities many take for granted.

Tables piled with socks, snacks, water bottles, shampoo, bodywash, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, lotion, deodorant and razors were set up in the school library Wednesday where 20 basketball team members helped sort and pack more than 100 “Blessing Bags” they proudly said will make a difference for those in need.

“I can’t imagine how happy people are when they receive these bags because they are things we have so easily in our homes, but they don’t have at all,” said Isabella Tetto on Dec. 12.

“I think it is really nice that we all came together to be able to give to people who are less fortunate.

“I definitely learned that there are just so many people out there who don’t have as much and it is sad because these are things we take for granted, so it is really nice to be able to give back.”

The event was held Wednesday in support of the mission of nonprofit Blessing Bag Brigade NJ.

“Today is actually the second anniversary of when we put it out there [and] since then we have handed out over 20,000 bags,” founder Kevin P. Garrison said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.