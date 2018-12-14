Point Borough High School unveils new school model

POINT PLEASANT — Students are at the center of a new educational model planned for Point Pleasant Borough High School that will broaden the learning experience and offer more opportunities in and outside the classroom.

“It is very student-centered,” Principal Kurt Karcich told The Ocean Star in an interview this week.

“It gives [students] a lot of choice and it provides opportunities for them to take advantage of things they didn’t have before — taking different courses, having less conflicts in their schedule, being able to get extra help during the day, being able to take a study hall during the day,” he explained.

On Tuesday, Dec. 18, parents and students are invited to attend an information session at 7 p.m. in the Loren D. Donley Center for the Performing Arts, located on Laura Herbert Drive, to learn more and ask questions regarding the new Rotate and Drop Master Schedule, expected to take effect during the 2019-2020 school year.

