Brick teachers stage protest at board meeting

BRICK TOWNSHIP — As talks between the Brick teachers union and the board of education hit an impasse, over 800 teachers tried to make their voices heard without saying a word.

At the Brick Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Dec. 13, the last of the year for the district, teachers from all schools in the district assembled outside Brick Memorial High School before, like a wave, entering the school’s auditorium for the meeting.

The room quickly filled up, and the over 500-seat auditorium soon became standing room only with some teachers having to sit on the stage.

After the portion of the meeting in which the board honored students and the board entered began regular business, the teachers left the auditorium without directly addressing the board.

“We just want to show the board our unity and our concern for the children and the community by getting them to act so we could get back to doing our job,” said Timothy Puglisi, head of the Brick Township Education Association who lead protest.

Teachers wore buttons that read, “No Contract Still Working Always Caring.”

According to Mr. Puglisi, contracts expired July 1.

“This is the first time since the 80’s we have ever had to do something like this. We have always had a great relationship with the board, we’ve always had a contract,” he added.

The protest comes at a bad time for the district, as the board of education is currently in litigation with the New Jersey Department of Education over cuts to state aid. This year the district lost $1.9 million in state aid, with over $20 million expected over the next seven years.

“We want a contract just as much as they do,” Stephanie Wohlrab, president of the board of education, said.

“It’s not personal, but there are a lot of things that are going on in the district … unfortunately when you have to cut everything – you have programs and you’re looking at possibly bigger classroom sizes which we don’t want, [whether] we have to go in and let teachers go due to our cuts – these are all things that are concerning.

“We have a budget and we are just trying to make this work. It’s as simple as all that,” Ms. Wohlrab said.

