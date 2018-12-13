Winning beards in living color celebrate ‘No-Shave fundraiser’

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Police officers and students collaborated in a colorful finale for the “No-Shave November” charity project at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School.

The project raised more than $1,200 for cancer research. The men in blue agreed to refrain from shaving during November and donate what they would typically spend on a month’s worth of shaving and grooming.

The students also made a contest of it. Each grade, kindergarten through eighth, was assigned a police officer. The class that raised the most money would win the opportunity to dye their class officer’s beard.

The fourth grade class raised the most amount of money, and had the honor of dyeing the beards in the school cafeteria on Thursday, Dec. 6.

Sergeant Michael Matunas, who oversaw the project, said, “I thought that it would be a great way for us to interact with the school.”

“We have a bunch of newer officers, and I thought it would get the officers involved with the students and community in a fun and interesting way and for a good cause.”

