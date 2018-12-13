Solar farm may land on former West Belmar auto junkyard site

WALL TOWNSHIP — The vacant lot where an auto junkyard once stood along Route 71 in West Belmar may one day be the site of a solar farm.

The nine-acre parcel, between Route 71 and the railroad tracks near Fifth Avenue, previously was occupied by the Wall Auto Wreckers building, which sat abandoned for decades until it was demolished in 2016.

Township Committeeman George K. Newberry said the township received a proposal for development from Spano Partners that calls for creating a solar farm on the site, buffered from the highway by evergreen trees, he said.

The effort is part of the West Belmar Gateway Redevelopment Plan to revitalize the Route 71 corridor into a colonial-style downtown area.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.