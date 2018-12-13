Rotary club helps those in need this holiday season

The Spring Lake-Brielle Rotary Club helped spread Christmas cheer to the less fortunate this holiday season in Asbury Park, an annual tradition the club holds.

On Dec. 3, rotary members hosted their fourth annual holiday event at Kula Café, where they donated toys, winter coats, gloves and boots to children in need.

The cafe is part of Interfaith Neighbors, a 501[c][3] nonprofit, in an area “made up mostly of the ‘working poor,’ said Gail Winterstella, who spearheaded the event alongside Lesley Gasper.

“Most of the people are working and trying to make ends meet.”

Ms. Winterstella said rotary members chip in money to purchase the gifts and this year, they spent over $1,000.

The afternoon was complete with a visit from Santa Claus, and during his visit, rotary members hand out the gifts to everyone.

