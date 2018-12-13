Avon moves to pre-empt state on legal pot use

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon officials are taking steps to pre-emptively ban the recreational use of marijuana on public property, along with the selling and/or distribution of marijuana within the borough.

At the Monday, Dec. 10 Avon Board of Commissioners meeting, two ordinances were introduced and given a first reading, one regarding the use of marijuana in public places for recreational purposes, and the other banning the sale or distribution of marijuana within the borough.

According to Avon Mayor John Magrini, the borough would treat marijuana, if legalized by the state, the same as alcohol — for which open containers are not permitted on public property.

Borough attorney Barry Cook explained the nuances of the first ordinance, Ordinance 18-2018, which would ban the use of marijuana in public places.

“The first step is that all recreational marijuana is banned on public streets, public parks, grounds, sidewalks, beaches, marine basins, beachfront boardwalks or any vehicles used on public streets or highways,” he said.

Mr. Cook said the next step is for the use of medical marijuana without a legal medical marijuana card would be a violation, as would any use of medical marijuana, even with a legal card, in any area deemed to be non-smoking, like the borough beaches and boardwalk.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.