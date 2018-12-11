Carmen L. Fredericks

By
Star News Group Staff
-
Carmen L. Fredericks [Blanco] died peacefully at Ocean Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Brick at the age of 94 to be reunited with her beloved husband and best friend, Robert H. Fredericks, who left this earth in 1996.

Carmen is survived by her three children: Joe Destefano [Sharon], of West Palm