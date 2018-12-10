Nicholas Peter Murgolo

Nicholas Peter Murgolo, 29, formerly of Toms River died on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 in North Carolina.

Mr. Murgolo proudly served his country as a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina