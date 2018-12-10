John J. Frost

By
Star News Group Staff
-
26 views

John “Jack” Frost, 92, of Spring Lake Heights, entered into eternal rest on Dec. 9, 2018.

Jack was born on June 11, 1926 in his beloved Bayonne, where he lived most of his life before moving to the shore.

Son of the late Josephine Harrigan and James Frost and brother of William, he is survived