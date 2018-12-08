3 fishermen and dog rescued from boat sinking in the Inlet

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Coast Guard rescued three fishermen and a dog early Saturday morning when their boat began sinking in the Manasquan Inlet.

The Coast Guard received a call at 2:02 a.m. that the vessel Miss Kathleen, a 45-foot tuna boat, was taking on water across the bow, said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class James DeLaGarza at the Manasquan Inlet station.

The boat had been heading out on a run when it struck the north jetty, punching a hole in the hull, he said. The boat’s caption issued the distress call, turned around and headed back, he said.

A Coast Guard crew rescued the three-member crew and a dog, and brought them back to the station. No one was injured, P.O. DeLaGarza said. He declined to give their identities.

Manasquan firefighters also responded, he said.

Later Saturday morning, the boat could be seen partially submerged in the inlet off Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area in Manasquan. The boat is homeported in Tarpons Springs, Florida, but on Saturday had departed from Hoffman’s Marina in Brielle.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.