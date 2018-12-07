Point Pleasant Boro ushers in the Christmas season

POINT PLEASANT — Santa and Mrs. Claus traded in their sleigh for a ride on a fire truck as they arrived from the North Pole to help usher in the holiday season in the borough.

Hundreds packed Community Park on Bridge Avenue Nov. 30 to enjoy a winter wonderland full of time-honored traditions and new fun during the annual Tree Lighting and Market in the Park.

“It is a lovely night. It is so nice to see everyone from the community come out,” Karen Ficarra said.

Walking into Community Park, a decorative red and green display of presents, softly lit Christmas lights and holiday musical classics welcomed guests to the Market in the Park, presented by the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce.

Nearly 30 vendors offered a variety of food, crafts and other delights for attendees to enjoy, bringing an air of the Bryant Park Winter Village, a European-inspired open-air market in New York City, to the local community.

“It has been fantastic. There are a lot of people here. I think this is the most I have ever seen here for a Christmas tree lighting,” chamber President Gloria DeFalco said.

