Point Beach’s presidential memento

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A rain shower ended a dry spell in the borough and local officials stood under umbrellas on July 22, 1988 to greet then-vice president George H. W. Bush during a campaign stop on the Boardwalk.

“I remember I thanked him for bringing the rain,” said Daniel Hennessey, then mayor of Point Pleasant Beach, “and he asked, ‘Did you need rain?’ and I said ‘yes’ and he responded, ‘Well you’re welcome then.’

“I remember everyone laughing, especially because that was very unlike him. He never took credit for anything good that he did and was very humble.”

While the nation mourned the loss of the 41st President of the United States, who died Nov. 30 at the age of 94, Mr. Hennessey shared his recollections of the visit by the vice president as he kicked off his campaign for the presidency.

“He was such a nice guy. You didn’t feel uncomfortable talking to him like, ‘Oh my goodness the vice president,’ no, he was very easy to talk to,” recalled Mr. Hennessey on Dec. 4.

