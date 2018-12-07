Brick student in stable condition after college car crash

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A college student from Brick Township is in stable condition days a fatal accident in Ewing involving several other people, a hospital spokesperson said Friday.

Daniella DeFlores, a 21-year-old biology major at The College of New Jersey [TCNJ], was transported to Capital Health Medical Center-Hopewell, in Pennington after the crash, according to Kate Stier, director of public relations at Capital Health Medical Center.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 2, Ms. Flores was in a motor vehicle with fellow TCNJ students Matthew DeGenova, 21, of Wall Township; Anthony Galante, 19, of North Bellmore, New York; and Ryan Moore, 21, of Midland Park and Michael Sot, 20, of Clark, who was driving.

The vehicle containing the students, a 2007 Dodge Charger, was driving northbound on Pennington Road when it was stuck head on by another vehicle, a black 2018 Kia Optima, being driven by David Lamar V, 22, of West Windsor, who was driving southbound on Pennington Road, when his vehicle crossed over the yellow lines.

The crash was reported at 2:07 a.m. Responding officers found multiple people trapped in the two vehicles. They were freed by Ewing firefighters.

Mr. Sot died from his injuries on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Mr. Lamar, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, was charged with vehicular homicide and was placed in custody on Wednesday, Dec. 5. He was also charged with seven counts of assault by auto after an investigation revealed he was driving while impaired, causing a crash that resulted in serious bodily injuries and host of other motor vehicle violations.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Serious Collision ResponseTeam and the Ewing Police Department Traffic Bureau.

There is currently a goFundMe account raising funds for the injured students, which currently has raised $114,835 from over 3,000 individuals.

According to Dave Muha, associate vice president for communications, marketing and brand management at TCNJ, the college is planning to hold a vigil for the injured students early next week.

