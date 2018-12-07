Beach dispensary ban rebuked by advocates

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Mayor Stephen Reid’s recent anti-marijuana testimony at a joint session of state legislative committees drew a group of medical marijuana advocates to the Dec. 4 borough council meeting to rebut his talking points.

The group, identifying as Sativa Cross: Ignorance Is No Excuse, comprised of advocates for medicinal marijuana, argued that by “proudly” banning a dispensary within the borough, the council effectively made it more difficult for patients to access their prescribed medical marijuana.

“Last time I saw you [Mayor Reid], we were in Sayreville. You referred to the pharmacy that I choose to go to, which is a dispensary, as a ‘pot shop.’

“You opened up and addressed the council there by saying that you were the mayor of Point Pleasant Beach and you were the first town to ban sales of marijuana, said it very proudly,” said Mike Vintzileos, displaying a sample of medical cannabis.

“My dispensary that I go to is the place that I choose to be on a nonlethal, nonaddictive substance. I used to have an opiate problem, years and years of opiate addiction.

“I don’t know why we’re doing everything we can to maintain this problem … Why? Why are we banning things like my medicine? Why am I driving so far for it? Why are you calling it a pot shop?” he asked.

The mayor responded that while the borough did ban dispensaries, he and the council are not opposed to medical marijuana and Sativa Cross should be upset with the state not opening more dispensary locations.

“I know you think we’re about banning medical marijuana, we’re not. You have six dispensaries and I don’t know why the state hasn’t given you another six, but that’s up to them. I don’t have any problem with you smoking medical marijuana,” Mayor Reid said.

