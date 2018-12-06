Trade group stalls proposed puppy mill ban in township

WALL TOWNSHIP – An effort by two Girl Scouts to have pet stores banned from selling non-rescue dogs and cats in the township has drawn opposition from a statewide pet store owners group.

A statement of opposition from the N.J. Coalition of Pet Store Owners prompted the township committee to delay plans to introduce the pet store ordinance at its Nov. 20 meeting.

The proposed ordinance was suggested by Troop 997 Cadettes Brinley Dwyer and Alexandra Irausquin as part of their Girl Scouts Silver Award project, which included an “Adopt Don’t Shop” campaign to get shelter animals adopted.

Ff adopted, the ordinance would allow retail pet shops to breed or sell only dogs and cats that come from a licensed animal shelter or rescue organization, and only pets that are eight weeks or older.

Jeffry Bertrand, the township business administrator, said the ordinance was tabled after the pet store owners and their attorney asked if they could meet with the Girl Scouts and Mayor Timothy Farrell at a later date to discuss the issue.

