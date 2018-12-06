New regulations discussed for racing events in borough

LAKE COMO — Councilwoman Virginia Kropac reported Tuesday night that regulations for footrace events through Lake Como will be changed. She said that she, Mayor Kevin Higgins, Belmar police and race directors had met Monday night to get everyone on the “same page.” “There has been an ongoing issue with the walks and the races in Lake Como, with the closing of streets,” Mayor Higgins said in September.

He said early in 2018 the Belmar Police Department made a recommendation to council to give all races the start time of 9 a.m. or earlier, to limit closing the streets in the middle of the day. That change will now be implemented for 2019. A 9 a.m. start time was agreed upon at the meeting Monday night, which Ms. Kropac said most of the race organizers seem happy with.

