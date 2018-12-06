Enjoy ‘Christmas in Manasquan’ on Dec. 9

MANASQUAN — The borough’s annual Open House and Christmas in Manasquan events are coming up this weekend, Saturday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 9.

Manasquan Police Chief Michael Bauer said V Miller Preston Way will be closed from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. This is because there will be ice sculptures, a reindeer and a snowman, featured in that area, a new feature this year. There will not be any other specific road closures, but there will be some disruption to traffic.

But minor traffic will not stop Mr. and Mrs. Claus from visiting from the North Pole for the weekend to make some appearances to spread Christmas cheer.

The Chamber of Commerce and Manasquan Tourism present the weekend event, which is sponsored by Jersey Central Power & Light [JCP&L] The celebration is designed in part to promote a shop local spirit in the borough. On Saturday, shoppers will find cookies and other treats in several retail locations as well as promotional deals on merchandise.

Sunday’s “Christmas in Manasquan” activities will include hayrides with Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as cookies, hot cider and Christmas carols from noon to 3 p.m. Wagons for the hayrides will depart from outside Manasquan Lighting, at 126 Main St., from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

